Tawanda Mhako wins 2022 Minerva Development section

He won a $30 USD chess set, tie stationery and pens. Sichoni Learnmore finished second with 5 points out of the six games played.
Ronald Chitakunye, Razilahamed Craig, and Mashava Danmore all finished with 5 points. They won their prizes in cash and also some stationery
Chindiya completed the top ten. These last two players had four points. Sixty -four players took part in this tournament and there was a lot of fighting chess in this section.
Tawanda said,” the tournament was very tough. A lot of players were just a point behind me and it gave me a lot of pressure knowing that if I was to lose the final game, the results were not going to be good for me.”
Learnmore Sichoni was my toughest opponent in the game.
On the special prizes the youngest player of the tournament was Tawonaishe Chimboza.
Nadia Mupetura were the best under 12 boy and girl.
Antonio Vonn and Matifadzaishe Mhungu were the best under 14 boy and girl respectively.
Secretary General Todd Mapingire thanked the players as well as their parents for their continued sacrifices and support throughout the tournaments