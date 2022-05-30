15:14 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Why do Zimbabwean Christians believe in God’s protection only against other ordinary citizens but terrified of resisting brutal regime?

It is always inspiring listening to fellow Christians proving their powerful emotion-filled testimonies over their lack of fear of the devil and any who may work with him against them, as well as an admirable staunch belief in the overwhelming protection shielding them, provided by our Almighty Jehovah God, through His beloved Son, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.