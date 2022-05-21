19:21 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zimbabweans are very united – hating a regime that impoverishes us doesn’t mean we’re divided!

I always find statements by Zimbabwe's ruling establishment, urging us to be united, quite mind-boggling - since, as far as I can tell, Zimbabweans are some of the most united people on a continent riddled with conflicts induced by divisions and hatred, usually fueled by tribal, religious, and political differences.