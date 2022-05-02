10:36 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zimbabweans shouldn’t marry political parties as if they were wives!

On a visit to the Kwekwe CBD (central business district) this morning to run some personal errands, I could not help being flabbergasted, as I always am, at the usual sight of dishevelled and unkempt youths donning dirty and torn ruling ZANU PF party regalia - yet, clearly wallowing on the caprices of abject poverty.