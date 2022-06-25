Betting on American sports is becoming more and more popular

Zimbabweans have been able to enjoy online betting for some time now. Even though football is by far the most popular sport to bet on, more and more people are starting to get an interest in different American sports with leagues such as the NFL and NBA taking center stage.
And thanks to the internet and the very globalized betting industry, people from all over the world can bet on sports anywhere they live. A person in Paraguay can bet on a football match in Thailand, someone in France can place a wager on a cricket match in Australia, and bettors in Zimbabwe can enjoy Vegas nfl oddS on the same conditions as Americans. In this text we’re going to go through some basics if you’re interested in betting on either the NFL or the NBA, and some things to keep in mind while doing so.
Betting on the NFL
The NFL is a massive sports operation with massive crowds and a huge national interest in America. It’s becoming more and more popular around the world. Zimbabwe and the rest of the African continent is no exception to this and it’s not unlikely that you have one or two acquaintances that enjoy watching the NFL from time to time. Today almost all bookies offer upp nfl odds in one way or another, and it’s not difficult to get started for those interested in dipping their toes into one of the most popular sports in the world.
The NFL season runs from early september and ends in a massive spectacle, the Super Bowl, in the middle of february. The Super Bowl is a massive event with over half of the U.S population tuning in to watch. If you’re interested in betting it’s best to start small and in tandem with learning more about how the league works and operates. It bears a lot of similarities to rugby and the story of Sebastian Negri.
Betting on the NBA
The basketball players of today are global superstars. Even though none have reached the level of hype that surrounded Michael Jordan at the peak of his career, players such as LeBron James and Steph Curry are recognized around the world. At the time of writing this the NBA-season has just concluded, which means there is plenty of time to get familiarized with how the league works and what to look for when betting. By watching these two leagues you can get a completely different outlook on sports in general, and it’s always fun to try something new.Post published in: Featured