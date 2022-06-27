Is Gambling Online Better Than Land-Based Casinos?

Now, with the Zimbabwean government increasing the licence fee for land-based gambling establishments, online sports betting and other gambling activities have an additional edge.
As online casinos gained popularity in Africa, the number of sites and the market expanded. In this article, we’ll present to you the advantages playing online can bring you.
Five Advantages of Online Casinos
When compared to land-based casinos, online operators present many advantages; here are five perks of playing online.
Play at Any Given Time
Land-based casinos and other gambling establishments won’t be accessible at any time because you must physically go there. However, online casinos are always accessible as long as you have an internet connection. They’re more convenient if you just want a quick session and don’t have the time to play your favourite games all day.
Play Everywhere
Thanks to recent site-building technologies greatly evolving, it’s easier than it has ever been to whip out your mobile phone and play at an online casino. If the casino has a downloadable app, you can play from there, but in most cases, you’ll just have to connect through your mobile browser and enjoy thousands of games wherever you are.
It’s Less Expensive
When you want to play at a land-based casino, you’ll likely have to book a hotel and book a weekend. While it can make for a nice overall experience, it’s also more expensive. Playing online only requires an internet connection and a device to access the casino of your choice. You’ll only have to pay to deposit and bet on the games without having to worry about expenses.
There Are More Games
Online casinos offer libraries that are difficult to rival, and one site can offer all the casino games you can think about. You’ll most likely find an extensive slot selection combining classic slot machines with more recent video slots using the latest game mechanics available.
In terms of table games, you’ll come across virtual table games and live dealers. These games will offer you the most immersive experience with casino games that unfold in real-time. The rules are varied, with titles using the rules of a classic casino game and adding multipliers or mechanics that can increase your edge over the house.
You Can Benefit From Bonuses
The main aspect that’s absent from land-based casinos is bonuses. This is exclusive to online casinos that’ll reward you with extra money or free spins, for instance. The most popular incentive is the welcome bonus, which features a deposit bonus and free spins for a popular slot. You can also get rewarded for your loyalty with VIP perks that can include better incentives, free rewards, increased transaction limits or a personal account manager. This isn’t something you’d find at a land-based casino unless you spent millions.
Do Land-Based Casinos Offer Something Special?
Despite all of these advantages, land-based casinos still have the edge over online casinos. Playing at a land-based casino is a unique experience; it offers a different kind of entertainment, and it’s not just limited to casino games. You’ll be entering a resort with professionals able to take care of your every need.
This is why people who can afford to go to these places will choose to do so. There’s also something unique in the way you’re playing, holding the chips and watching other players react. It stimulates players on a social level and creates stakes that are absent from online casinos.
