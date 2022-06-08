12:32 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Isn’t continued belief and celebration of ZANU PF regime promises akin to madness!

As I am penning this piece, our suburb of Redcliff has not had any electricity for approximately the past twelve hours – having been thrown into eerie darkness in the wee hours of the morning, reportedly due to an attempted theft of power cables by a gang of heartless robbers, who fortunately were disturbed whilst still in the act, thereby fleeing the scene, and leaving behind their equipment.