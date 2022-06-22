PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 25/2022
Open Committee Meetings for Thursday 23rd and Friday 24th June
This bulletin lists the Committee meetings open to attendance by members of the public (as observers only) scheduled for Thursday 23rd and Friday 24th June. It is the further bulletin about open meetings for this week promised in Committee Series 24/2022 of 17th June [link] which listed the open meetings for Monday and Tuesday.
Thursday 23rd June at 10 am
Portfolio Committee: Defence, Home Affairs and Security Services
Oral Evidence from the Permanent Secretary for Finance and Economic Development on:
- Financial commitments made by Treasury towards the construction of the Central Registry Building
- Challenges faced during implementation of the project
- Possible ways of ensuring timely release of financial resources for the completion and subsequent maintenance of the building.
Physical meeting.
Venue: Committee Room No. 1.
Portfolio Committee: Women Affairs, Community and SMEs Development
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community and SMEs Development, on the implementation of the CEDAW 6th Periodic Review Meeting Recommendations. CEDAW is short for the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.
Physical meeting.
Venue: Senate Chamber.
Thematic Committee: Indigenisation and Empowerment
Oral evidence from the Campfire Association of Zimbabwe on the state of affairs in the administration of the Campfire Programmes across the country.
Virtual meeting.
Friday 24th June at 9 am
Public Accounts Committee:
Sub-committee on Central Government Accounts
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation Science and Technology Development on issues raised in the 2019 and 2020 Audit Reports
The Audit Reports by the Auditor-General are available on the Veritas website for both 2019 [link] and 2020 [link].
Physical meeting.
Venue: Senate Chamber.
How to Follow Virtual and Hybrid Open Meetings
For assistance in following the proceedings in virtual and hybrid meetings on the ZOOM platform as observers, interested persons should contact the following for the meeting ID and passcode:
Parliament’s Public Relations Office, Tel: +263 242 700181-6 or +263 242 252936 – 55.
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.