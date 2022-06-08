7:47 by Committee to Protect Journalists Have your say: Police charge ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu with insulting the president

Lusaka – On Monday, police in Bulawayo in southwest Zimbabwe detained Mduduzi Mathuthu, editor of privately-owned news website ZimLive, and charged him with insulting or undermining the authority of President Emmerson Mnangagwa over a tweet he wrote about the president’s fiscal policies, according to news reports and a statement from the regional press freedom group, Media Institute of Southern Africa. The journalist was released about an hour later and police told him they would later set a date for a court hearing, according to Mathuthu and his lawyer, Nqobani Sithole, who both spoke to CPJ via messaging app.