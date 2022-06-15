“Political developments in Zimbabwe should worry the region”

These engagements are part of the Coalition’s regional lobby and advocacy efforts to draw attention to the worryingly increasing political violence and tensions as Zimbabwe prepares for elections in 2023.
The rising trend of politically motivated abductions, murders, intolerance, and a blatantly partisan police force is a threat to the holding of an election with any semblance of credibility and fairness.
The spiralling economic meltdown evidenced by skyrocketing inflation, corruption and slave wages for civil servants makes a mockery of the 2nd Republic’s claims of improving people’s lives by 2030.
The Crisis Coalition Chairperson also articulated the Zimbabwean story through interviews with various media houses during primetime viewing.
He emphasized the need for inclusive dialogue and political will to implement governance reform to bring sanity to the socio-economic and political status of Zimbabwe.
The interviews include the eNCA, SABC, Newzroom Afrika among others. You can watch the interviews on the links below.
https://youtu.be/jcZoh22kPY0 eNCA
https://youtu.be/6CuNft2nTJ4 SABC
https://youtu.be/hpc6TgWWpuY Newzroom Afrika