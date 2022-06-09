7:02 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: “We fought liberation struggle for Zimbabwe ruling elite to grow huge bellies whilst we wither with hunger”

Mixing and mingling with Zimbabweans of all walks of life is something I always find most enlightening and edifying, as it opens the mind to the real thoughts and feelings of the citizenry - in stark contrast to the assumptions and presumptions our leaders are so irritatingly and arrogantly so fond of.