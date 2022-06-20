10:14 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: ZANU PF is Zimbabwe’s greatest curse!

As I stand outside my home, with the darkness of a winter evening steadily engulfing our small town of Redcliff, and the stars now gradually appearing - as if in a synchronized fashion ordered by a Divine power - I find myself looking up to the heavens, whilst crying out in anguish and rejection, what we, the people of Zimbabwe, actually did wrong to deserve an always floundering and incompetent ZANU PF government.