17:10 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zimbabwe is definitely open for looting!

For someone who has been around for close to half a century, and four decades of these under the governance (or rather, misgovernace) of the ZANU PF regime, I never for once believed the yarn of “removing criminals around Mugabe” used as the pretext in staging a military coup d’état to topple the long-term ruthless tyrant.