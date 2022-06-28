19:00 by Willias Madzimure Have your say: Zimbabwe updates National Cancer Control Plan to mitigate the increase of cases in the country

Mazowe, Zimbabwe – Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020. Between 2009 and 2018 cancer cases in Zimbabwe have almost doubled according to the national cancer registry. This has been due to factors such as behavioral risk factors for cancer, poor access to early diagnosis treatment and palliative care.