Affiliates meet ZCF Executive

After the resignation of the former Vice President Mucha Mukanganwi there was a void that was left in the Executive as he was one of the initiators of some sponsorship deals among them the Pulse Phamaceuticals and Minerva who have brought the sponsorship as well as the housing of the Execution Committee at Join a City which is owned by New World properties.
The meeting is a do or die meeting for the life span of the Executive which is likely to have a vote of no confidence from the affiliates for its failure to satisfy its mandate to the affiliates.
This meeting comes at atime when the teams for Zimbabwe for both men and women will be going to Chennai, India for the Chess Olympiad later this month.
More news to come after the meeting.Post published in: Featured