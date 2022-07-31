7:29 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: When a president is forced to donate food to a starving nation then it proves he has failed as a leader!

When a country reaches a level - whereby, the president donating food to starving school pupils, who had cried out to him in desperation for help, is touted as a sign of good leadership and progress - that is eerily frightening, and does not augur well for its future.