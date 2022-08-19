8:00 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Africans definitely need to rid themselves of their ‘slave mentality’!

Sentiments expressed by Malawi president, and outgoing SADC chair, Lazarus Chakwera - that, Africa risked being plundered of its natural resources by global powers from both the East and West - are the most welcome, refreshing and profound words I have heard from this organization, or any other leader on the continent, in a very long time.