At least Mnangagwa regime subtly admitting there’s hardly any meaningful development to talk about in Zimbabwe

For instance, it is quite easy to deduce that a person – regardless of never having ever met face-to-face – lacks intelligence and is prone at making fundamentally flawed judgements in life, simply on account of how he recklessly overtakes another vehicle on the roads, at a clearly dangerous spot, thereby endangering the lives of all involved.
Similarly, someone who arrives at a friend’s or relative’s home, and begins loudly hooting at the gate for attention (in the process, disturbing the peace of neighbours) betrays serious dearth of organizational skills, and a knack for poor management – since proper prior planning on the scheduled visit between the concerned parties, and the use of modern technological gadgets in communicating, would have saved the visitor from being an utter nuisance.
As such, it goes without saying that, a lot about a person can be determined merely by looking at their behavior or life choices – even those made within a matter of seconds.
Which brings me to the government of Zimbabwe, led by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.
Whenever one switches on the country’s state-controlled broadcaster – a minute rarely passes by without a news story touting and heralding supposed ‘successes’ of the so-called ‘new dispensation’, ever since toppling their own leader and long-time dictator Robert Gabriel Mugabe, in a military coup d’etat in November 2017.
Hardly do viewers get any reprieve and rest from the irritating relentless bombardment on how Zimbabwe was on a phenomenal developmental trajectory, and how Zimbabweans from all across the width and breadth of the nation were exceedingly thrilled over this progress and prosperity, and were overly excited over the bright prospects of a ‘upper middle income economy by the year 2030’.
How can anyone stand such nonsense, and hope to safeguard their sanity?
Is it, then, any wonder that, in spite of the economic hardships faced by Zimbabweans – we will make sure we, at least, get those scarce USDs (United States Dollars) for DStv?
Well, for some of us who are wired to read the deeper motivate behind an individual’s actions and behaviour – such media messages are very revealing, as they lay bare a government which does not believe in its own alleged ‘successes’, and feels the need to overcompensate for its apparent failures and inadequacies by repeatedly attempting to convince everyone (including the ruling establishment itself), that they are actually doing well.
Honestly, if the situation in Zimbabwe were as rosy and great as the government, through its media, would want to portray – then, why all the effort in trying to convince the ordinary citizenry?
Should we not be witnessing all this outstanding development for ourselves in our daily lives, and communities?
If ordinary Zimbabweans are happy and satisfied with the standard of their livelihoods – then, surely, we would all be aware of this fact, and those in power would not see the need to fill entire news bulletins with stories of this ‘development’.
Why do the authorities in Zimbabwe feel the need to do this?
Well, the logic is quite simple, really!
There is no meaningful development to talk about in the country – an undeniable fact known to the vast majority of Zimbabwean, who have been subjected to untold poverty and suffering for the past two decades – and, the government felt the need, out of sheer desperation and a fear of losing elections, to create imagined prosperity.
Indeed, a road rehabilitated here, and a block of residential flats constructed there, or a new parliament built here, and a company ground-breaking ceremony there – may pass as exceptional development in the minds of those in power.
However, the unequivocal truth is that the pain and suffering of the people of Zimbabwe far exceeds the pleasures of a new road.
No wonder the ceaseless propaganda!
Of course there is nothing scientific with such an approach – as no matter how much you tell a hungry person that they are actually well-fed and full, nonetheless the gnawing void in their stomachs will aways remind them of the brutal reality.
A government that is truly confident in its performance and successes – which they genuinely believe are being felt by the ordinary folk on the ground – will never see a need to repeatedly shove this message down the throats of hapless citizens.
That is why the people of Zimbabwe do not need to be constantly reminded of how expensive and unaffordable basic commodities have become, or the unavailability of essential lifesaving medication and medical treatment in our public health institutions, or the paltry salaries that we are earning.
Why should we be repeatedly told of something that we are experiencing in our personal lives on a daily basis?
That is why we readily open and carry discussions, even with those we have just met and are hardly familiar, on such suffering we are enduring in Zimbabwe.
Never have I come across anyone talking about how life is improving in the country!
In the same vein, if there was any real development in Zimbabwe, touching on the livelihoods of ordinary citizens – would anyone need to be informed of this in state-controlled media every single day?
What this tells the nation is simply that – the Mnangagwa regime is fully aware that they have failed, and have absolutely nothing positive to offer the people of Zimbabwe.
In life, the most subtle and covert messages, usually tell the most accurate story.
Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, researcher, and social commentator.