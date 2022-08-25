CCC confident of victory in Bulilima by-elections

Three vacancies arose in Bulilima West (Ward 1, 14 and 16) the resignation of two Zanu PF councillors, Tonny Mlotshwa and Ntungamili Dube and the death of Delani Mabhena, who also belonged to the ruling party.
CCC will be represented by Ephraim Moyo in Ward 1, another Ephraim Moyo in Ward 14, and Makhadi Moyo in Ward 16.
CCC Matabeleland South interim provincial spokesperson, Ntando Ndlela, told CITE they stood a chance of romping to victory come next month.
“We have a strong and realistic chance of winning all the by-elections as most people of Bulilima say they have had enough of the lack of development from this ZANU PF government and are ready for change,” said Ndlela.
“The only challenge might be voter apathy. Work in Ward 1, 14 and 16 of Bulilima is so encouraging; the local people are showing a lot of commitment. We have a strong campaign team in all the wards; we have enough posters, fliers and T-shirts for the campaigns. Polling agents and other technical support are ready for the work.”
Ndlela said they were satisfied with the campaigns so far adding they were doing their best under the prevailing circumstances.
“Our candidates are local people, respected and loved in their wards,” he said.
“One is a local pastor. Others are community leaders at different levels. It’s very easy to market them since they are already known and loved. We got the best candidates abantu babantu (community leaders).”
He said they were mainly door-to-doors as their campaign strategy.
“We find it more effective to talk to people from the comfort of their homes where they can freely ask questions and give us advice on certain issues,” he said.
“We also do the strategic kitchen meetings where people brainstorm on progress. We are being very technical in our campaigns. We also encourage young people to continue to register to vote for next year’s do or die election.”
He added: “To the people of Bulilima here is your chance to begin to end ZANU-PF’s failed rule. Here is your chance to vote for real change and real development vote for CCC.”