CCC Demands Immediate Release Of Jailed Activists

CCC officials Hon Job Sikhala, Hon Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole and Nyatsime activists were arrested in June for condemning the brutal murder of Moreblessing Ali.
Addressing a media briefing in Harare on Thursday, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said:
” It’s clear there’s one criminal procedure for them another for us. We get hauled in from the back door having traversed through a urine and waste infested dark corridor. They roll up from the gallery in their designer suits…
We call for the unconditional and immediate release of our members."