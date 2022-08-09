Free driver’s licence for youths who register to vote

Ward 26 Emganwini councillor Mpumelelo Moyo has initiated a voter mobilisation campaign for the youth in his ward by offering them an opportunity to obtain a driver’s licence free of charge if they register to vote.
Moyo said the month long campaign which will run the end of August is being coordinated by a team of 50 people who are mobilising eligible residents to register to vote.
“We are driving Zimbabwe into the future focusing on the youth whose participation in the voter registration process is low. I need all street champions to Champion this programme. We secured 3 deep freezers for the 3 champions who will mobilise the most youths to register. We are starting from 1 August to 31 August. At the end of the program we will conduct a draw to select the first 20 lucky youths whom we will assist to attain class 4 driver’s licences,’’ Moyo said.
He said if they get more sponsors during the program they will increase the number to more than 20 and include those who might need class 2 as well.
“This will also make them employable and generate income for themselves. We have put in place a Kombi to ferry them, all those that are ready can be transported to ZEC offices at Famona at any time convenient to them,’’ he said.
He indicated that only 8600 people registered to vote and that the recent voter registration blitz increased the numbers to about 9000 which he said is still low compared to the size of the ward.
“Time has come for the youth to stand up and be counted, our president is a youthful leader so we want to compliment that,’’ he said.
ZEC Bulawayo provincial officer Innocent Ncube said the turnout for those who came to inspect their names during the recent Zec voter’s roll inspection was low.