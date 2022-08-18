Muririma, Mathe capture 2022 CABS Candidates Chess Open

However Mugove also took home a trophy for his efforts. The Zimbabwe Republic Police Chess player who has also represented the country at the SARPCO games powered his way to victory. There was another tie on third position Chigodo Cyril, Sibanda Castro and Shepherd Chimhungwe winning 221 333 RTGs each. Shepherd Chimhungwe is the one who won the bronze medal based on buccholz tie- break rules.
The above mentioned players finished with 7 points. Cyril Chigodo is from Harare one of the fastest blitz players on the local scene.Castro Sibanda once represented Zimbabwe at the Chess Olympiads in Tromso Norway, while Chimhungwe is a seasoned player who also represented Zimbabwe at the SARPCO games before in the field of chess. There was another tie on players with 6.5 points. These are the players:Kenneth Ruchaka, Mbondo Donald and Chinhanga Tinashe who all collected 86 667 RTGS. The last batch of players who got some prizes in the open section finished with 6 points. The players are:Mutsikwi Timothy,Katsande Tanaka, Tayengwa Tinodaishe,Ngulube Pride,Muzhingi Taurai,Chikandi Tarsisio, Murandu Elisha and Chikwature Collen.The players won 8000 RTGS each for their efforts to complete the list of prize winners in the main section. There were also some consolation prizes; the best under 16 boys were Nkomo Obriel and Fazilahamed Craig who won 40 000 RTGS each. They finished with 5 points out of 9 games in a star-studded field of players who were above their age ranges.Knowledge Ndloveu was the best player over 50 years of age, and he won a cool 80 000 RTGS. The great Bismark Bhobhojani did not play as expected as he failed to live up to expectations, he failed to get a prize in this tournament.
Nomalungelo Mathe won the ladies section after she finished with 7.5 points just like the open section. She won herself 320 000 RTGS, gold medal and trophy. In second position there was a tie, Dr. Valentine Pasipanodya and Ropafadzo Dube who finished with 6.5 points and won 220 000 RTGS each with a silver and bronze medal for their efforts. Ropafadzo had a better buccholz and he won a silver medal while Dr. Pasipanodya won a bronze medal.There was a tie on fourth position, the following players:Charlene Mguni,Ndou Tatenda,Paidaishe Zengeni,and Sally Murairwa all had 6 points and they each won 105 000 RTGS for their efforts. There was another tie on players who scored 5.5 points. The players were : Mhungu Matifadzaishe,Hazel Masango, and Masawi Isabel who won 29 333 RTGS per player. Mhungu Matifadzaishe was the best under 16 player and she collected 80 000 RTGS for her effort. The tournament was graced by the President of the Zimbabwe Chess Federation Mucha Mkanganwi as well as the representatives from CABS who were the sponsors for the prizes.
Meanwhile, on the international scene our two national teams for men and ladies took part in the 44th chess Olympiad in Chennai, India and they produced some good results. Though they both lost their opening encounters against the highly rated teams they later played better against other teams. The open section where our gentlemen played they won five games drew one game and lost five. The team drew against our neighbors and rivals South Africa in a pulsating game. Zhemba Jemmuse was the star player of the duel as he saved the team when he won his game against Fide Master Keith Khumalo in a subtle end game. International Master Makoto drew his game against Grand Master Kenny Solomon, so was Spencer Masango against Daniel Cawdrey on board two, Emarald Mushore lost to Fide Master Barish on board three in a tight end game. The team’s most prized win was against Scotland in the final round which they won 2.5-1.5. Makoto lost on board one, while Masango and Mwadzura won their games before Zhemba produced a startling move against the Grand Master he played against to force a draw resulting in the team’s resurgence in the final round of the Olympiad. Meanwhile the ladies finished with 11 points and on fifth place out of the ten best African nations at the Olympiad. The star performers for the ladies were: Linda Shaba and Refiloe Mudodo who finished with 6.5/ 10 and earned themselves some conditional Woman Fide Master Titles. WCM Kudzanayi Charinda finished with 5.5/10 games she played which was a fair result considering the caliber of her opposition on board one.