No room for Zimbabweans – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

He said: ‘Fellow Africans in South Africa, we note your frustrations and economic constraints. I kindly ask for your support to Zimbabweans in these trying times. Help us as we do our best to fix Zimbabwe for a prosperous future. In less than 400 days our pains, agonies and fights will be a thing of the past. We will win Zimbabwe for change.’
Chamisa called on South Africa to help Zimbabweans have credible elections. ‘We need free and fair elections to permanently resolve our politics and the economy. Many are not in your country out of mischief but on account of poor leadership, bad governance and deadening poverty. Zimbabweans mean no harm to you. After all, we are decent and great neighbours.’ (See: https://www.iol.co.za/news/africa/zim-opposition-leaders-begs-sa-to-bear-with-zimbabweans-for-only-400-more-days-b0e70a85-5bd8-46f4-9b84-caa9202e971e.)
Many South Africans had been embarrassed by the incident in which a senior South African health official Phophi Ramathuba accused the woman of abusing the South African medical system because she had been brought to South Africa for treatment after a car accident in Harare.
She told her: ‘You’re killing my health system’. She said President Mnangagwa did not contribute to South Africa’s health budget and that her country’s health system was not a charity. ‘”You are supposed to be with Mnangagwa, you know he doesn’t give me money to operate on you guys, and I’m operating with my limited budget.’
Among critics of Dr Ramathuba was Dr Angelique Coetzee of South Africa’s Solidarity Doctors Network who said the patient was a victim of politics between South Africa and Zimbabwe. ‘Even if they cross the border illegally to get health services, it’s not their fault. She wasn’t supposed to embarrass the patient in front of people.’ (See: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-62677577.)
Civic society organisations have called on SADC to intervene because of the worrying situation in Zimbabwe where it said the democratic space continued to shrink as the country headed to next year’s elections. They called in a statement for SADC to immediately send an observer mission to Zimbabwe including civil society organisations (see: https://www.newzimbabwe.com/csos-demand-sadc-intervention-in-zimbabwe/).
Other points
