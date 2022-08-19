The Most Luxurious Hotel Stays in Zimbabwe

Source: Pixabay
Yet it is also booming as a business hub, with more visitors choosing to make their way to the country for work. To compensate, a range of high-end hotels and lodges have sprung up to accommodate. But do you know the most luxurious ones the country has to offer?
Montclair Hotel and Casino
The Montclair resides in the stunning Eastern Highlands of the country. For anyone wanting to experience the wilderness of this breathtaking land, it is the perfect springboard. Yet it also has a huge range of facilities for anyone wanting to catch some downtime on the property itself.
One of the main draws is its huge golf course. While not affixed to the property, the proximity has meant the two businesses work in tandem. Named Claremont Orchards, it is perfect for beginners and pros alike.
Another draw is its casino. Offering slot machines, poker, roulette and blackjack, the company also has another which they operate in the city of Harare. While all gambling is a game of luck, online guides can help you understand the concept of the house edge before your visit. They can, for example, explain how all bets have an RTP or “return to player” figure attached – in summary, this gives players an idea of what the house edge is for their bet. By reading such a guide you will understand the probabilities of winning before turning up for your stay making the experience much more enjoyable.
The Victoria Falls Hotel
Source: Unsplash
The Victoria Falls Hotel is a member of the Leading Hotels of the World Group. This badge of honour is a certification of its luxurious accommodation and provisions. Yet what makes it unique from the others in the group is that it has the added attraction of overlooking Victoria Falls, one of the natural wonders of the world.
Built in 1904 as an Edwardian-style, colonial hotel, its original purpose was as accommodation for workers on the Cape to Cairo railway. As well as 24-hour room service, it has a range of high-class eateries ranging from poolside bars to the Terrace and Jungle Junction restaurant. All complement its range of excellent rooms, starting at standard rooms and moving up to royal and presidential suites.
Aside from the standard pools and spa treatments, some unique amenities are on offer you will not find elsewhere. For art lovers, Stone Dynamics is a permanent exhibition of stone sculptures on the grounds. A whole gallery is also dedicated to Zimbabwe’s most famous wildlife artist, Larry Norton with many of his original works on view.
The Stanley and Livingstone Boutique Hotel
The Stanley and Livingstone Boutique is another hotel surrounded by the beauty of Victoria Falls. It claims itself to be an African Eden, which it delivers on all accounts. The grounds are a stunning mix of tendered ground and African wilderness, with lush residencies set upon them. Each comes with free Wi-Fi and in-room spas, to wash away the dust and dirt of your adventures. All sixteen suites perfectly encapsulate a bygone era with their colonial style.
It is not only adults who can use it as a base to explore. The hotel provides its own Mack and Madi Kids Adventures, so the children can take off while you get some much-needed rest. Afternoon tea and cocktails are the preferred tipples, though you can go for something more substantial with the amazing Al La Carte menu in the 1871 Restaurant.
