9:02 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: What ‘positive stories’ would ZANU have told about Rhodesia during the colonial era?

I always find it extremely baffling and perturbing each time I listen to those, particularly aligned to the ruling establishment, repetitiously - as if reading from some script written at ZANU PF headquarters - ordering all those who are suffering the brunt of the Zimbabwe regime's incompetence and corruption, not to speak out against these injustices, but rather, tell 'positive stories' about the country.