8:08 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Why continue to give advice to a government that is clearly resistant to change and impervious to learning?

When we, as Zimbabweans, appear to always criticise and rebuke those in authority, we would be motivated by a sincere desire for a better country, and driven by some measure of confidence that those currently in charge have the capacity to listen, and implement the requisite improvements.