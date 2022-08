6:06 by SABC News Have your say: Zimbabwe’s readiness to receive citizens with permit problems in SA: Hopewell Chin’ono

The Zimbabwean government says it is ready to assist Zimbabweans who want to return back to the country due to the challenges of Permits in South Africa. The Foreign Affairs minister of Zimbabwe held talks with Minister Naledi Pandor yesterday. For more on this story, we are joined by Hopewell Chin'ono, an investigative journalist and author.