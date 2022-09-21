9:12 by CleanTechnica Have your say: A Country Like Zimbabwe That Depends On Petrol & Diesel Imports Really Needs To Accelerate EV Adoption

I grew up in Zimbabwe, a landlocked country in southern Africa that relies on imports for all its petrol and diesel requirements. From about the year 2000 or so, I remember there being periodic petrol queues every now and then. Families could spend all day and night, and at times, several days queuing for petrol and diesel.