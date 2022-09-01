A truly selfless leader would sacrifice himself for the sake of the country – so why doesn’t Mnangagwa?

That is all truly well and good.
Who would not want a leadership who are willing to give up everything, even placing their own lives on the line – all for the love of one’s country and compatriots?
Indeed, that would be a most admirable attribute – worthy of honour and respect.
Yet, a look at the dire appalling situation in Zimbabwe – where the political environment is repugnantly toxic, and economy profusely bleeding, leading to unimaginable pain and suffering of the citizenry – paints a not too flattering image of those in power.
Considering that, most if not all, of the unbearable challenges faced by millions of Zimbabweans are a direct result of the reprehensible and unashamed shady activities of the ruling elite – who have immersed themselves in a disgusting looting spree of billions in our national resources – should the ultimate act of devotion by our leaders not be to step down?
What sacrifice can possibly beat relinquishing much-craved power, giving up on plundering the country and ill-gotten wealth, as well as stepping aside for the greater good of the nation, and its 15 million citizens?
Let those who have put every effort in trying to convince Zimbabweans that they are masters of selflessness prove this attribute once and for all – as doing so will certainly be of great relief to the 7.1 million currently surviving on less than US$1.90 a day in extreme poverty, 80 percent earning below the poverty and datum line, and the millions of children unable to access nutritional food.
Imagine what can be done with the US$1.5 billion (an estimated 36 tonnes) of our gold smuggled out of our country annually – which is equivalent to 10 percent of Zimbabwe’s GDP (gross domestic product), and just above the 29.6 tonnes legally accounted for in 2021 – mostly, with the complicity of those in power, or close to them.
This is not to mention the US$15 billion in diamond revenue – which, up to today has still not been accounted for – that could have meant US$1,000 for each and every Zimbabwean (including newly born babies)!
We are not even fully aware of how much our already cash-strapped local authorities will eventually lose, as a directly result of scandalous deals that are being repeatedly forced down their throats by central government – and, how much those directly involved in the scams are personally pocketing.
Yet, we know that, due to the questionable fire tender agreement with a dubious Belarusian company, the waste-to-energy plant with a shadowy Netherlands entity, and others involving water treatment equipment – our cities and towns are being prejudiced billions in cash, that would have gone a very long way in alleviating the plethora of service delivery problems.
What about amounts being lost to the nation through the underhand disposal of state assets, companies, and even minerals – whose beneficiaries the government has suspiciously kept under wraps?
Who would have ever thought the government could collateralize over US$52 billion worth of mineral assets, for a US$200 million loan from China?
It can no longer be denied that the high level corruption in Zimbabwe is the single most outstanding cause for our misery and suffering.
As such, it does not need a rocket scientist to figure out the tremendous development and prosperity that can be witnessed in our country, and our livelihoods – if those in power were to exit office, forthwith.
Literally overnight, Zimbabwe can experience a financial windfall of billions of dollars – simply from the plugging of leakages in our mineral sector, cancelling scandalous deals, ensuring that all our national assets are accounted for, and strictly adhering to best practises in government financial management.
In fact, it is not very difficult to resuscitate our near-collapsed economy, thereby drastically improving millions of our citizens’ livelihoods.
Let us just picture what those billions of dollars can accomplish – fully functional and well-equipped hospitals and clinics, schools with all relevant educational material and ICTs, dignified salaries for civil servants, decent housing for the citizenry, stabilization of our economy, and infrastructure that actually lasts.
One of the fastest means of achieving this goal would be for those in leadership – who, during the colonial era were so willing to pay the ultimate sacrifice for the nation – to perform one more act of selflessness.
…by leaving office and allowing Zimbabweans to breathe, and finally enjoy the fruits of their hard-won independence.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, researcher, and social commentator. Please feel free to contact him on WhatsApp/Call: +263715667700 / +263782283975, or Calls Only: +263788897936, or email: [email protected]