Africans’ ‘victim mentality’ now sickening and disgraceful!

I know what racism, racial segregation and discrimination are – having spent the first seven years of my life under colonial rule in the then Rhodesia.
Thereafter, facing the same at the dawn of the country’s independence (now Zimbabwe), when my parents moved to a previously ‘whites only’ suburb.
I am totally aware of the humiliating impact – which steadily gnaws at one’s self esteem – at being made to reside in a densely populated and less developed area (referred to as ‘township”), coupled by attending substandard schools, as compared to our white counterparts – simply because of our black skin.
I am all too aware of how even more dehumanizing it is when, we are eventually permitted to live supposedly as ‘equals’ – finally able to stay in the sparsely populated and better developed suburbs, whilst attending more advanced schools, which were a former preserve of whites – one is still called degrading names (as ‘kaffir’, monkey or baboon), or made to feel unwelcome and out of place.
I have experienced, firsthand, how white neighbors’ children, who dared play with me, were savagely whipped by their parents – whilst, shouting explicit language aimed at me, and clearly intended to reach my ears – as if they had committed the most heinous and unforgivable sin.
I am familiar with being perceived as an unredeemable idiot, incapable of fathoming even the most basic principles, in my formative education years – having moved to a ‘white school’ in 1982 (as a nine-year-old grade three pupil), which meant that my English was not the sharpest in the drawer.
That to me, was blatant racism, racial segregation and discrimination.
Of course, there were those who went through far worse – having endured the most egregious, barbaric and harrowing treatment solely based on the colour of their skin.
Nonetheless, there are incidents in this world that can never, and should never – no matter how creative we may try to spin them – be packaged as racism.
Surely, where does one derive the audacity to perceive racism – in the midst of over a hundred heads of states and governments from all corners of the globe, and of all races – gathered at a funeral, and made to travel by bus, in order to smoothen logistical headaches?
How does one end up exclusively seeing black African presidents as being the only ones shoved onto buses – amongst numerous other world leaders from Europe, Asia, Australasia, and the Americas, also onboard the same mode of transport?
It really baffles the mind.
The only one to travel in his own entourage being US President Joe Biden – understandably, since he carries a target on his back, as the leader of a country which terrorists would love to attack.
In fact, all those other world leaders should have felt much safer being separated from Biden, as their own lives would have also been in grave danger.
Yet, this is exactly what we shockingly witnessed yesterday, at the funeral of the late British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, in London – where there was so much outrage by some sections of society, who interpreted the whole ‘bus affair’ as being racist.
I would have easily ignored all this clearly ridiculous outcry of ‘racism’, had these sentiments been restricted to ordinary social media users – where meeting the most laughable and foolish statements is not all that shocking.
However, when a whole presidential spokesperson regurgitates the same nonsensical drivel – as did, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s George Charamba, whilst portraying it as fact – is undoubtedly contemptible and disgraceful.
He made those remarks in his ludicrous efforts in praising his boss’ no-show at the Queen’s funeral – alleging that this had been a wise decision, since African leaders were treated badly at the event.
Why do we, as Africans, appear obsessed with searching for racism where it is not even present?
Is always been regarded as victims of unjust treatment a source of some depraved gratification – which provides us desperately craved attention and pity?
Or, a shameful attempt at seeking relevance and a sense of revolution, in an era where some pseudo ‘Pan-Africanists’ are under threat of becoming obsolete – as they fail to adapt and find their place in a post-slavery, post-colonial dispensation?
Admittedly, there are some battles that still need to be fought against racism and racial segregation in today’s world – as we witnessed over the past years with the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement in the US, and in parts of Europe, more visible in the sports and entertainment industry, and in far right politics.
Nevertheless, it becomes an insult and extremely absurd when we try to find racism where there is none.
This not only demeans and depreciates the genuine struggle for racial equality, but also trivializes the cause of those still subject to this disgusting treatment – as they will no longer the taken seriously.
If there are those who are now tired of repetitiously reminding us of 18th and 19th century slave trade, and 20th century colonialism – and, have run out of ideas on how to continue portraying blacks of victims of cruel barbaric white oppression – then, please, find other pursuits in life to follow.
Perpetuating a ‘victim mentality’ within black people is certainly not a career choice.
Do not create stories where there are none.
Some of us have loads of stories to tell on our own horrid past experiences with racism, but we have moved on!
We have chosen not to allow our past to determine our present and future, and dictate who we become in life
We now focus on fellow black people who are being subjected to the same horrendous sadistic suppression, segregation, marginalization – but, this time around, by our own kind.
From our own black post-independence leaders, who at one time touted themselves as our liberators from the dark painful shackles of colonialism – but, have since morphed into an even darker more hideous version of the former oppressors.
Those are the black people in serious need of a revolution!
