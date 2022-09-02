8:17 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: At times I’m tempted to feel pity for Zimbabwe regime but then immediately remember the unimaginable pain and suffering they’re causing ordinary citizens

When I witness the pathetic efforts by the failed Zimbabwe regime, in their pitiful attempts at convincing the ordinary citizenry that the unimaginable pain and suffering they are experiencing is not the ruling elite's fault, as well as highlighting work being done in resolving this mess - at times, I am tempted to feel sorry for these men and women.