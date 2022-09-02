At times I’m tempted to feel pity for Zimbabwe regime but then immediately remember the unimaginable pain and suffering they’re causing ordinary citizens

Tendai Ruben Mbofana
Maybe, it is because I have also been a disgraceful loser and failure in my own life, who reached rock bottom – as a direct result of my drinking, and terrible irresponsible decisions I subsequently made – inevitably leading to my being a huge letdown and disappointment to my family.
But then, I immediately remember just how much unimaginable pain and suffering the ruling elite have infected upon millions of ordinary Zimbabweans – and, pity quickly turns into outrage.
Nonetheless, whenever I observe the government of Zimbabwe trying too hard in making themselves believable to the ordinary citizens – whose lives and livelihoods they have callously and heartlessly ruined – at times, I see my former self, and what I also used to do.
When I was watching the morning news bulletin on the state-controlled broadcaster, I found it extremely difficult resisting going back in time to those years bygone (which, I would rather forget and put far behind me).
Last evening, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa held a state dinner for the visiting Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi – but, in spite of all the possible issues of mutual interest to both countries that could have been discussed during this special occasion – the broadcaster elected to focus most of the news report on economic sanctions supposedly imposed on the Harare administration.
Of course, the largest chunk of airtime was reserved for Masisi’s often regurgitated, and now tired and meaningless, call for these predominantly travel restrictions on top officials and asset freezes on a few entities (accused of human rights violations, and corruption) to be lifted.
I could not help being taken back to my unenviable and regretable former days of messing up – whereby, as a direct consequence of my irresponsible behavior and decision-making – I failed to adequately fend for my family.
As a result, I always sought to blame the poorly performing national economy for our miserable predicament – thereby, would go to absurd lengths in ‘proving’ to them how these economic challenges were real, and how they were affecting so many other families.
Whenever I leant of other husbands and fathers who were falling short on their obligations – that would become the main story I told my family, in an attempt to show that I was not the only one unable of catering for their family.
All this was in the hope of deflecting the blame away from me, but placing it entirely on ‘foreign’ factors, which were beyond my control.
I would then go into overdrive trying to convince them that I was doing my best, and would never hesitate in updating them on every little thing – no matter how totally unnecessary and irrelevant – that I was doing, and efforts made, in improving the situation.
All these flashbacks were brought back into remembrance, since soon after the Masisi news story – mines minister Winston Chitando was shown making a presentation at some business gathering in Australia.
Judging from the background noises in the amateur video clip, and the movements of the camera – it was quite clear that there was practically no one interested in what he had to say.
Furthermore, the usage of B-roll still-footage to show a very attentive audience – obviously captured during a different session, addressed by someone else – suggested that the presentation by Chitando was not well attended.
These things, of poor attendance, do happen – even to the best of us – but, what bothered me the most was why the state broadcaster even bothered airing such a meeting.
Was it newsworthy?
Indeed, when we are dealing with a failed leadership – something I experienced, as I did it myself – one feels compelled to repeatedly placate a restive suffering people, by always showing that they are hard at work.
This is as a result of feeling a sense of insecurity.
I also went out of my way in informing my wife of every job application letter I had emailed, jovially paraded whatever responses received thereafter, and of course, any invitations for job interviews (regardless of whether I eventually secured employment or not) were always greeted by preposterous excitement.
My family had to be kept optimistic that their dismal intolerable situation would soon be a thing of the past, as I was doing everything possible to improve our station in life – even though, I had not changed my own life, as was still living a reckless lifestyle.
This is the same scenario playing out in Zimbabwe – with even a mere visit by a potential business investor being treated as headline news in state media (regardless of the eventual outcome), the purchase and installation of equipment by companies operating in Zimbabwe covered by journalists, as are exhibitions by the country at fairs around the world, and various meetings attended by senior government officials.
Seriously!
Can any of this be truly regarded as news – worthy for a national broadcaster?
These are all undeniable signs of desperation by a government, which is all too aware that it has failed to deliver (largely, due to its own incompetence and irresponsible behavior) – and, always feels the need to keep the population’s nerves calm, in crippling fear of an uprising.
Just as I was terrified of losing my wife, which motivated my ludicrous shenanigans in convincing her that – either, it was not my fault that we were in this deplorable situation, or I was working hard to make things better.
This, despite, deep down knowing that it was, indeed, entirely my fault – and, as long as I did not completely transform my life, none of my efforts would yield the desired results.
The only solution to my family’s dire predicament was my total transformation – which, I finally managed to accomplish – resulting in genuine tangible improvement for my family.
As I grew more and more confident in my potential – the compulsion to keep convincing my family of my efforts automatically evaporated, since they too now firmly believed in me, and where we were going.
The same applies to our government in Zimbabwe.
As long as there is no discernable end to the rampant high-level plunder and pillaging of our national resources, and the nation finally seeing a genuine adherence to best management practices – then, the ruling establishment will forever be on edge, as they are perpetually gripped by a gnawing sense of insecurity.
If they choose to continue on this path, they will forever be nothing more than a bunch of failed losers, who are aware how they messed up and destroyed the livelihoods and lives of ordinary Zimbabweans – and, now caught in a tight corner, and always desperately trying to cool down a disgruntled and dissatisfied population.
As long as those in power have not transformed and repented from their irresponsible behavior – characterized by shameless looting of national resources, and mismanagement of the economy – at the end, virtually nothing will improve for the suffering people of Zimbabwe, or may actually worsen.
