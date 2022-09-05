Botswana Opposition Criticises Masisi For “Attempting To Absolve Mnangagwa, ZANU PF From Zim Crisis

In a letter seen by Pindula News, Botswana’s Opposition Party also told Masisi that he was in Zimbabwe for a State Visit, not for party business. Reads the letter
3rd September 2022 President Masisi’s concerning State Visit to Zimbabwe
1. The Botswana Congress Party (BCP) is concerned by the insidious comments made by President Mokgweetsi Masisi during his recent State Visit to Zimbabwe. Our indignation is resultant from President Masisi’s irresponsible commentary which utterly disregards the prevailing political and economic situation engulfing our neighbors.
2. The following are his words, captured verbatim: “Botswana continues to call for the removal of sanctions against Zimbabwe…. We Just came from our elective congress, and ZANU PF was represented very well…. The two ruling parties have relations, we are friends.“
3. President Masisi’s visit to Zimbabwe was a State visit, the BCP is therefore surprised at the partisan nature of his welcome, which is a foreign practice in the conduct of international relations, especially those of a sovereign nation.
4. President Masisi’s attempt to absolve ZANU PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa from the Zimbabwean crisis is not only an affront and insult to the suffering people of Zimbabwe, but it is also on attempt to revise history in the most deceptive way. It is similar to convincing us that Idi Amin was an honorable man.
5. The fact is, the sanctions are only targeted at designated people in Zimbabwe, who are key members of the Mugabe regime, including Mnangagwa. How this affects the economy of Zimbabwe is yet to be explained. President Masisi must confide in Batswana before he tells the world that he speaks on their behalf. 6. We call upon the Government of Zimbabwe to introduce the necessary reforms that will allow for true democracy to thrive. Repression of political opponents and intimidation of those that challenge the ZANU PF regime should be condemned in the strongest possible terms.
7. Instead of focusing on President Mnangagwa’s personal problem of sanctions, we pray the two must:
i. Provide economic reliefs to Zimbabweans at home to scale down economic migrants in other countries.
ii. Stop repressive actions against citizens of Zimbabwe whose only crime is to offer alternative voice and express their democratic rights.
iii. Provide a solution to the continuing cases of cattle rustling between the two countries.
iv. Deliberate on democratic reforms that among others, would allow Zimbabweans in diaspora to participate in their country’s electoral processes, without having to cross borders.
8. The BCP believes that Zimbabwe can be better, and while the economic situation in Zimbabwe has a trickle-down effect down south, blaming targeted sanctions, without resolving the above points, is not in the interest of an ordinary Zimbabwean.
9. Having noticed decline of democracy and the disregard of the rule of law in Botswana under the BDP government, the BCP hopes that the budding friendship between BDP and ZANU PF will not further undermine democracy in the two countries.
Yours Comradely,
Mpho M. Pheko
BCP Information and Publicity Secretary
SADC is moving on and is not going to allow Zimbabwe to hold the region to ransom!
There is a mountain of evidence to show that Zimbabwe’s economic meltdown is caused by the decades of gross mismanagement, rampant corruption and contemptuous disregard of the rule of law earning the nation the pariah state label. Zanu PF has blamed the meltdown on sanctions but for propaganda purposes only.
Of course, it has been an insult for the regime to repeatedly ignore the real causes of the economic meltdown and deny the ordinary people a meaningful say in the governance the country under the pretext sanctions were the country’s only problem.
It is most gratifying that many of our SADC neighbour are finally waking up to the reality that root cause of Zimbabwe’s economic and political crisis is the country’s failure to hold free, fair and credible elections. And that the crisis has caused untold suffering in Zimbabwe and the problem is spilling over into neighbouring countries. The upshot of this wakening is that SADC is NOT going to rubber stamp 2023 Zanu PF rigged elections and grant the region legitimacy.
Zanu PF is rigging the 2023 elections, as usual, but what is becoming increasing certain is that SADC will not grant the regime legitimacy! Zanu PF was denied legitimacy in 2008 following the blatant cheating and wanton violence; the regime is cheating and using violence again. History has the habit of repeating itself.