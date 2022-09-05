10:16 by Pindula News Have your say: Botswana Opposition Criticises Masisi For “Attempting To Absolve Mnangagwa, ZANU PF From Zim Crisis

Botswana Congress Party has issued a statement criticising president Mokgweetsi E. K. Masisi for “attempting” to absolve President Emmerson D. Mnangagwa and the ruling ZANU PF from the Zimbabwean crisis. Masisi was in Zimbabwe where he attributed the neighbouring country’s problems to sanctions imposed by the West at the turn of the millennium following the Fast Track Land Reform Programme during which gross human rights violations were recorded. Masisi called for the unconditional removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.