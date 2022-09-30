Courtesy Call on Prime Minister KISHIDA by Mr. Kembo MOHADI, the Vice President of the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front

(Photo: Cabinet Public Affairs Office)
- At the outset, Prime Minister Kishida expressed his gratitude to Vice President Mohadi for his attendance at the State Funeral for Former Prime Minister ABE Shinzo and stated he wished to further develop excellent diplomatic relation established under former Prime Minister Abe. In response, Vice President Mohadi conveyed his condolences to former Prime Minister Abe.
- Prime Minister Kishida then expressed his willingness to assist Zimbabwe, which has abundant mineral resources so that Zimbabwe can realize its potential. He also expressed his expectation that the presidential election scheduled for next year will be conducted peacefully and that democratization will make further progress. Vice President Mohadi expressed his appreciation for Japan’s support for Zimbabwe and his expectation for Japan’s further support.
- Furthermore, the both sides exchanged views on international issues, such as the situation in Ukraine, and confirmed the importance of cooperation. Prime Minister Kishida also stated the importance of strengthening food security and the both sides confirmed to cooperate with each other on this issue. They also confirmed to work for further development of bilateral relations, following up on the outcome of TICAD 8.