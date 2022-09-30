17:31 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: If ZANU PF more repressive than Smith, so why are we behaving as if dealing with civilized democratic regime?

The prolonged incarceration of opposition CCC deputy chairperson, and MP (member of parliament) for Zengeza West, Job Sikhala - who has been holed up in Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison since his arrest, together with 15 other supporters, in June 2022, and repeatedly denied their constitutional right to bail - has reignited debate on how best to deal with the brutal oppressive ZANU PF regime.