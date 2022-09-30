POSB wins Gold at Interbank 2022 Chess tournament

POSB won the competition with 12 wins and one draw aagainst the lowly rated team of the tournament. They dismissed closest rivals CBZ by 3.5-2.5. Ivan Chivese Captained the team to acome glorious finish. Kudzaishe Manyanya a former Goromonzi High School chess team was also a toast for the team POSB. In second position was ZB Bank and third place went to FBC bank. The above three teams won gold, silver and bronze medals.
The tournament was run by IA Simbarashe Murimi and Fide Arbiter Chimbamu Victor who was assisted by Obert.
Interesting chess was played and certainly it was a shock to CBZ who were held by FBC to a 3 all draw. Makosonke played brilliantly on board one defeating his opponent in a pulsating end game which he converted with ease under five minutes which remained on the chess clock. CABS also fell by the wayside. Brian Dzvetera their star player lost to David Mudzimba while Makhosonke cemented his win on board one. The introduction of the versatile Makosonke brought some life to team FBC.
This made the team so strong that they annihilated their opposition to get a third slot and a medal for the top finish. CBZ failed to finish in the top three as they came fourth. Coach Cyril Chigodo was not impressed by the finish. He could only encourage his players for better fortunes next time.
Attached is the final ranking of the chess tournament.