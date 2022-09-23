14:50 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Validity Extension of Zimbabwe Exemption Permits “far from a resolution”: Catholic Priest

The decision by the South African Department of Home Affairs (DHA) to extend the validity of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEPs) from 31 December 2022 to 30 June 2023 is not a solution to challenges that Zimbabweans that have been in living in South Africa legally are facing, a Catholic Priest in South Africa has said.