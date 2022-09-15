ZETDC warns of increased power cuts due to reduced electricity generation

The power cuts are likely to ease after 16 September with ZETDC further explaining that there is a high demand for electricity in the country as a result of increased economic activities.
In a statement, ZETDC said full restoration is expected Friday as engineers are fixing the problem.
“Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that there will be increased load curtailment from the 12th to 16th of September 2022.
This is due to depressed generation on the grid coupled by increased electricity demand as a result of increased economic activities. Our Engineers are working around the clock to ensure full restoration of service,” reads the statement.
The power company further advised the public “to use electricity sparingly” and switch off electrical appliances that are not in use.
On Wednesday, the country was producing 934 megawatts (MW) against a national demand of around 1,500 MW, according to the Zimbabwe Power Company. Kariba, with a design capacity of 920 MW, was generating 751 MW while coal-powered Hwange was generating 145 MW. Munyati, Bulawayo and Harare were producing 13 MW, 14 MW and 11 MW respectively.