Zhemba and Mudodo In Nigeria for the Africa Individual Chess Championships.

The Competition is going to produce the winners who will represent the Continent at the World Chess Championships to be held later this year. The two players who also performed well in Chennai, India are continuing from where they left as they are out to prove that they are a force to reckon with. Zhemba played gems of games which he won showing the superiority of the knights mating his opponents with the dangerous knights.
The player is very tactical and is showing his attacking prowess during this chess fiesta. He earned a Fide Master Title as well as an International Master Norm during the Chennai tournament. While Mudodo’s dream of becoming the country’s best player as well as the continent is almost achieved. We hope and trust that the players will lift the flag high as they face Africa’s best.