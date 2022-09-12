12:13 by Zimbabwe Vigil Have your say: Zimbabweans mourn Queen – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

It’s been an extraordinary week in the UK with the country plunged into deep mourning following the passing of much-loved Queen Elizabeth. Her death came as a hammer blow coming only two days after she had a meeting with the country’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss. The Queen was 96 and had been reigning for 70 years – so long that people seemed to assume she would last forever.