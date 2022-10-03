8:55 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Church leaders campaigning for ED akin to Jesus’ apostles campaigning for Pontius Pilate!

It is undeniable that the Christian Church, particularly over the past centuries - after its institutionalization by the Roman Empire, through Constantine the Great, over 1,700 years ago - has been a far cry from what began after the death, resurrection and ascension of our Lord Jesus Christ, by His Apostles.