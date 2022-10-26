13:39 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Is corruption in Zimbabwe because of crooked minds or purely cruel idiocy?

Let us imagine a small town - with residents living on the verge of impoverishment due to the collapse of their only mainstay (an iron and steel making company) over a decade ago - yet, their town fathers willing to travel overseas under unclear circumstances, on scarce resources that could have been used for service provision, especially running water, which has been lacking for years.