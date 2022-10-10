PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 39/2022
Open Committee Meetings for Week Ending Friday 14th October
Open committee meetings [meetings that are open to attendance by members of the public as observers only] are scheduled for the week, as shown below [information provided by Parliament].
Monday 10th October at 9 am
Public Accounts Committee [Full Committee]
Oral evidence on Parliament’s cancelled tenders for laptop and desktop computers from:
- Secretary for Finance and Economic Development; and
- Procurement Authority of Zimbabwe [PRAZ];
- Five bidders.
Hybrid of ZOOM and physical meeting.
Venue: Senate Chamber.
Monday 10th October at 10 am
Portfolio Committee: Environment, Tourism and Hospitality
Oral evidence from the Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe on the implementation status of gender-responsive approaches and social inclusion towards climate change mitigation in Zimbabwe.
Virtual meeting on ZOOM platform.
Monday 10th October at 2 pm
Portfolio Committee: Transport and Infrastructural Development
Oral evidence on the Permanent Secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development on the petitions received from the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe and the Limpopo-Zambezi Transporters Company on the establishment of the ROAD ACCIDENT FUND.
Physical meeting.
Venue: National Assembly Chamber.
Thematic Committee: Gender and Development
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare and the Public Service Commission on the SEXUAL HARASSMENT POLICY.
Physical meeting.
Venue: Committee Room No. 1.
Tuesday 11th October at 10 am
Portfolio Committee: Local Government
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works on the Restoration of the Sanyanga Chieftainship..
Physical meeting.
Venue: Committee Room No. 4.
Portfolio Committee: Foreign Affairs and International Trade
Submissions from the Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade on the Ministry’s Bids and Priorities for the 2023 National Budget.
Physical meeting.
Venue: Committee Room No. 2.
Thursday 13th October at 10 am
Portfolio Committee: Information, Media and Broadcasting Services
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services on the 2022 First Quarter Budget Performance Report.
Virtual meeting on ZOOM platform
Portfolio Committee: Women Affairs, Community and SMEs Development
Oral evidence from the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation [SMEDCO], Ministry of Women Affairs and Women’s Micro-Finance Bank on the issues raised in the Auditor-General’s Reports for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Physical meeting.
Venue: Senate Chamber.
Portfolio Committee: Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Development
Oral evidence from the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement on the recruitment procedure followed in employing the current AFC Holdings Chief Executive Officer.
Physical meeting.
Venue: Senate Chamber.
Portfolio Committee: Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs
Oral evidence from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correction Service [ZPCS] on PRISONS PROJECTS AND THEIR PROCEEDS.
Physical meeting.
Venue: National Assembly Chamber.
How to Follow Virtual and Hybrid Open Meetings on the ZOOM Platform
For assistance in following the proceedings in virtual and hybrid open meetings on the ZOOM platform as observers, interested persons should contact the following for the meeting ID and passcode: Parliament’s Public Relations Office, Tel: +263 242 700181-6 or +263 242 252936 – 55.
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.