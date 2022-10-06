8:35 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Our people in Zimbabwe perishing due to political immaturity!

Imagine a father struggling to adequately sustain and fend for his family - unable to keep up with the skyrocketing prices of food, other basic commodities, and his children's educational demands - all the result of government's gross mismanagement of the country, and widespread unrestrained looting of national resources by the political elite, shamefully ruining a country once regarded as the 'jewel of Africa', and a continental powerhouse.