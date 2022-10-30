President appoints new Central Committee and Politburo members

By ZBC Reporter
The members are as follows;
Manicaland – Cde Wilson Khumbula
Mash Central – Cde Angelina Tongogara
Bulawayo – Cde Zenzo Nsimbi
Mash East – Cde Michael Madanha
Mash West – Cde Joseph Madziva Chirongoma
Midlands – Cde Emmanuel Fundira
Mat North – Cde Veronica Munkili
Harare – Cde Mirriam Chikukwa
Masvingo – Cde Paul Mangwana
Mat South – Cde Abednico Ncube
The President also made a partial appointment of members of the Politburo
National Political Commissar – Dr Mike Bimha
Secretary for Administration – Cde Obert Mpofu
Secretary for Finance – Cde Patrick Chinamasa
Secretary for Security – Cde Lovemore Matuke
He also announced two other leaders of the main wings:
Head of Womens League – Cde Mabel Chinomona
War Veterans League – Cde Douglas Mahiya
The Youth League Head shall be announced after full consultations, said the President.