Zimbabwe can’t be ‘friend to all’ whilst brutalizing own citizens!

Indeed, every time one turns on the television, they are always bombarded with harrowing and abominable images of war, brutality and the evil committed on man by man.
Yet, there is never a shortage of those who unflinchingly stand for justice, and driven by a strong uncompromising desire for peace, and the respect of human rights for all the peoples of the planet.
As such, when we witness a regime that makes a career of unleashing shocking heinous barbarity upon its own citizens – there is no way a world with a heart can merely watch, arms folded, as if there was nothing untoward and amiss.
We are left with no choice, but to speak out.
What is, however, most disturbing and abhorrent is when we witness an oppressive regime, that has no qualms at all brutalizing its citizenry – oftentimes, solely on the basis of their opposition to the ruling establishment, and as voices of dissent – attempt to justify these wicked acts behind some imagined ‘fight against foreign forces’.
As a matter of fact, savagely and viciously clamping down on innocent unarmed civilians can never be legitimized under any circumstances – sellout or not, patriotic or not – however, it becomes even more loathsome and detestable when the nation is fully aware such ruthless repression is purely in fear of being defeated at the polls by the opposition.
A glaring case in point is my own Zimbabwe.
Under what circumstances can the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa government and ruling party qualify the endless violent attacks on opposition figures – largely CCC party members and supporters, including legislators – as horrifyingly seen a few days ago in Insiza, when Bulawayo Proportional Representation MP Jasmine Toffa was savagely malled, amongst her colleagues, by widely suspected ZANU PF thugs?
When I talked with the honorable Toffa two days ago, I was filled with utter rage as I looked at the pictures of herself she has sent me.
I could not stomach the sheer extent of the wickedness and evil of this regime.
Of course, this is by no means an isolated incident – since murderous barbarism has been the disgusting and disgraceful hallmark of this party and regime ever since attaining power in 1980, after Zimbabwe’s independence from British rule.
I actually find it rather difficult even using the word ‘independence’ in reference to Zimbabwe – considering that it is now virtually impossible to distinguish between the former colonial oppressor and our so-called ‘liberators’.
Never has five years gone by (aligned to the election cycle) without some sickening instances of callous brutality against the population – whether through unrestrained genocidal massacres upon the people of Matebeleland and Midlands provinces (leaving over 20,000 dead), or malicious atrocities against those who dared tell truth to power or support the opposition (with hundreds losing their lives or crippled).
This horrendous subjugation has extended to abductions, sexual abuse as a weapon, destruction of property, and arrests on spurious charges directed at those perceived as ‘enemies’ merely for either exercising their constitutional rights to political choice, expression and association, or for demanding such rights.
Surely, how does it become a crime for exercising or demanding what is constitutionally enshrined?
Indeed, how can using extrajudicial means ever be justified in dealing with those the people in power are not particularly fond of, or those they are terrified might wallop them at elections?
It is even more repulsive and the height of disingenuousness when those who have become objectionable pariahs in the eyes of the free world – on account of this evil cruelty against a poor hapless citizenry by a more powerful and weaponized regime – loudly and unashamedly claim to be ‘a friend to all, and an enemy to none’.
Wow!
Surely, how can anyone make such wild absurd declarations when undeniably treating their own citizens as enemies?
Let me put it this way – how can I be expected to be ‘a friend to all and an enemy to none’ when I horribly mistreat and abuse my own mother, wife and son?
Am I to be taken seriously by those in my community or family in such preposterous insane pronouncements?
So, on what grounds do the government of Zimbabwe, and the ruling ZANU PF party expect the free world to take them seriously – in their laughable and clearly insincere ‘engagement and re-engagement policy’ – when all what those across the globe see are images of savagely battered or chained legislators (who, in genuinely democratic states are regarded in high esteem), and female opposition supporters stripped naked?
In fact, how do those in authority in Zimbabwe make the distinction between ‘foreign meddling’ and genuine opposition – an excuse that has become all too common in the regime’s discredited attempts at explaining its criminal inhuman attacks on the citizenry?
As in my above example – if, after ferociously brutalizing my mother, wife and son, both women’s and human rights organizations tried to intervene in protecting those I had cold-heartedly abused – would I be justified in twisting the matter, by alleging that I was merely fighting ‘outside interference and meddling in my domestic affairs’?
Who, in their right mind, would even take me seriously?
On what grounds are those in power in Zimbabwe unleashing such a horrendous reign of terror upon their own population?
One cannot claim to love others from afar, when he cannot love those in his own home – as the saying goes, ‘charity (love) begins at home’.
Before Mnangagwa and his colleagues embarking on meaningless and empty trips around the globe (proudly parading pictures of handshakes with Western world leaders) – touted as thawing of relations, and a sign of ‘successful engagement and re-engagement’ – first they need to embrace, engage and re-engage those right here in their own backyard.
Enticing the international community with prospects of ‘making money’, via ‘mega multi-billion dollar investment deals’ may work with some dubious leaders – but, as long as there are no discernable political reforms, that guarantee the respect of our constitutional rights, please stop wasting our precious tax dollars on vacuous senseless travels and hiring of consultancy companies (to prop up the ruling establishment’s tattered image).
There are those out there who still have a conscience – who despise oppression and injustice with a passion – and, would never open their hearts, and even pockets, to a cold-hearted regime, that considers its own citizens enemies worthy of being wiped off the face of the planet.
