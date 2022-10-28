8:23 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zimbabwe regarded as high risk due to global panic caused by regime’s ‘economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe’ lies!

The more I write about this two-decade long issue of smart or targeted sanctions on a handful of individuals and entities in Zimbabwe, the more I clearly see how the lies spewed by the government have created unwarranted panic around the globe, that has further damaged our economy.