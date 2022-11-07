6:35 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Auxillia Mnangagwa should tell her husband that sanctions can’t cripple a country’s economy!

As Zimbabwe First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa visits Iran, and is showcased the Islamic Republic’s phenomenal economic and scientific breakthroughs - amidst enduring arguably the most restrictive economic sanctions ever imposed on any nation in the history of the world - I pray that this exposure finally awakens her to the reality that these measures, no matter how severe, can never bring a country to its knees, if managed properly.