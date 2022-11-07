11:29 by Zimbabwe Vigil Have your say: Fair elections? – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

Human rights activists have urged all stakeholders – national, regional and international – to convene a conference to discuss what to do about the worsening situation in Zimbabwe and chart the way forward. Ibbo Mandaza and Tony Reeler, co-convenors of the Platform for Concerned Citizens, said it was evident from multiple reports that adherence to constitutionalism, the rule of law and human rights had been worsening since 2017.