Former Zimbabwe Minister Kasukuwere to Contest 2023 Presidential Election, Won’t Apologize for G40 Activities

Kasukuwere, who has been quietly preparing for a political come back after fleeing to South Africa in 2017 when the Zimbabwe Defence Force toppled Mugabe, posted an audio Sunday on social media indicating that engagement efforts with the ruling party appear to be failing and as a result, he has to find a solution to his political woes.
His supporters, backing Kasukuwere under a political outfit known as Tyson Wabantu, said he is expected to contest the 2023 presidential election.
But Zanu PF communications director, Tafadzwa Mugwadi, and ruling party activist, Munashe Mtutsa, said Kasukuwere should follow proper procedures if he wants to return to the ruling party instead of wasting his time attacking his former colleagues.
Kasukuwere’s G40 colleagues – Professor Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao – recently wrote a public letter indicating that they did nothing wrong by aligning themselves to this Zanu PF faction.