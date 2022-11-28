Open Post-Budget Consultative Committee Meetings

PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 42/2022
Tuesday 29th and Wednesday November
The Minister of Finance and Economic Development presented the 2023 National Budget on Thursday 24th November, in the National Assembly chamber at the new Parliament building in Mount Hampden. His speech was a summary of the full 2023 National Budget Statement [link].
Debate on the Budget was adjourned until Tuesday 6th December to allow MPs to digest the Budget during the intervening ten days, during which the National Assembly and the Senate will not be sitting. MPs will be assisted in their labours by the customary series of post-Budget events announced by the Speaker before the House rose:
- The Post-Budget Analysis Seminar will be held on Monday 28th November. This is for all MPs. The 2023 Budget will be unpacked for them by experts from relevant fields.
- Post-Budget Consultative Meetings by Portfolio Committees and Public Accounts Committee will be held over the following four days, Tuesday 29th November to Friday 1st December. The meetings that are open to the public are listed below but first we need to explain that each committee will be conducting two meetings, as follows:
The first meeting will be on Tuesday or Wednesday and is to enable each committee to meet representatives of the Ministry/Ministries [including the parastatals and stakeholders for which the Ministry/Ministries for which each Ministry is responsible] the committee oversees.
The purpose of these first meetings is to ascertain the reactions of the Ministries to the Budget presentation and to provide material for the report which will be presented by each committee during the Budget debate which starts on Tuesday 6th December.
All these first meetings, whether physical or virtual, will be open to attendance by members of the public as observers. Their starting times and venues for physical meetings are indicated in the time below. There are only a few virtual meetings – a note at the end of this bulletin explains how to attend them on the Zoom platform.
The second meeting will be held on Thursday or Friday and be for the purpose of considering and adopting the committee’s report on the Budget for the Ministry/Ministries concerned, to be presented on behalf of the committee during the coming 2023 Budget debate and consideration of the 2023 Estimates of Expenditure.
Because these second meetings will be in closed session, they do not feature in the timetable set out below.
TIMETABLE OF POST-BUDGET CONSULTATIVE COMMITTEE MEETINGS
OPEN TO ATTENDANCE BY MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AS OBSERVERS
Note: All physical meetings are at the old Parliament Building
(using Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance, IDs are required)
Tuesday 29 November at 9 am and 11 am
Portfolio Committee: Defence, Home Affairs and Security Services
(1) Meeting with Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, its parastatals and stakeholders
Physical meeting at 9 am
Venue: Committee Room No. 1
(2) Meeting with Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage and its parastatals
Physical meeting 11 am
Venue: Committee Room No. 1
Portfolio Committee: Local Government and Public Works
(1) Meeting with Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, its parastatals and stakeholders
Physical meeting at 9 am
Venue: Government Caucus Room
(2) Meeting with Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities, its parastatals and stakeholders.
Physical meeting 11 am
Venue: Government Caucus Room.
Tuesday 29 November at 10 am
Portfolio Committee: Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development
Meeting with the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, its parastatals and stakeholders.
Physical meeting
Venue: Committee Room No. 413
Portfolio Committee: Mines and Mining Development
Meeting with Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, its parastatals and stakeholders.
Physical meeting
Venue: National Assembly Chamber.
Portfolio Committee: Transport and Infrastructural Development
Meeting with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, its parastatals and stakeholders.
Virtual meeting #
Public Accounts Committee
Meeting with the Office of the Auditor-General.
Physical meeting
Venue: Committee Room No. 4
Portfolio Committee: ICT and Courier Services
Meeting with the Ministry of ICT and Courier Services, , its parastatals and stakeholders.
Virtual meeting #
Portfolio Committee: Youth, Sports and Recreation
Meeting with the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, its parastatals and stakeholders.
Physical meeting
Venue: Committee Room No. 2
Portfolio Committee: Budget, Finance and Economic Development
Meeting with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, its parastatals and stakeholders.
Physical meeting
Venue: Senate Chamber
Portfolio Committee: Health and Child Care
Meeting with the Ministry of Health and Child Care and its stakeholders
Virtual meeting #
Wednesday 30th November at 10 am
Portfolio Committee: Information, Media and Broadcasting Services
Meeting with the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, its parastatals, the Zimbabwe Media Commission and stakeholders.
Virtual meeting #
Portfolio Committee: Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement
Meeting with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement, its parastatals and stakeholders.
Physical meeting
Venue: Government Caucus Room
Portfolio Committee: Foreign Affairs and International Trade
Meeting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, its parastatals and stakeholders.
Physical meeting
Venue: Committee Room No. 4
Portfolio Committee: Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs
Meeting with the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Independent Commissions and stakeholders.
Physical meeting
Venue: Senate Chamber
Portfolio Committee: Energy and Power Development
Meeting with the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, its parastatals and stakeholders.
Virtual meeting #
Portfolio Committee: Industry and Commerce
Meeting with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, its parastatals and stakeholders.
Physical meeting
Venue: Committee Room No. 2
Portfolio Committee: Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare
Meeting with the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare and the Public Service Commission.
Physical meeting
Venue: National Assembly Chamber.
Portfolio Committee: Environment and Tourism
Meeting with the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, its parastatals and stakeholders.
Virtual meeting #
Portfolio Committee: Women Affairs and SMEs
Meeting with the Ministry of Women Affairs and SMEs, its parastatals, the Zimbabwe Gender Commission and stakeholders.
Physical meeting
Venue: Committee Room No. 1.
Portfolio Committee: Primary and Secondary Education
Meeting with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, its parastatals and stakeholders.
Virtual meeting #
# How to Follow Virtual and Hybrid Open Meetings on the ZOOM Platform
For assistance in following the proceedings in virtual and hybrid open meetings on the ZOOM platform as observers, interested persons should contact the following for the meeting ID and passcode: Parliament’s Public Relations Office, Tel: +263 242 700181 – 6 or +263 242 252936 – 55.
